Sarasota man arrested for kicking puppy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man has been arrested for aggravated animal cruelty after police say he kicked a puppy that was chained to a tree.

Officers were called to a home on 32nd Street around 7:45 Saturday morning and found a large group of people gathered around and yelling at the suspect, 36-year-old Toddrick Leverett.

Witnesses told police Leverett started kicking the puppy around 7:30 a.m., and saw him grab the back of the dog’s neck and drag it through the dirt. They said the puppy was chained to a tree and was desperately trying to get away.

The puppy is a 6-month-old female pit bull that weighs about 25 pounds. Police said she was frightened, but friendly towards responding officers.

The puppy suffered a broken leg from the incident and was taken by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services. She is currently at an emergency vet clinic.

Leverett told officers the dog tried to attack him, and said he was defending himself by kicking her. Police say he was bleeding on his fingers and right elbow, but said none of the marks were consistent with dog bites.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on Leverett’s breath and noticed he was slurring his speech.

