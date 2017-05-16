President Trump defends sharing information with Russia

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning in response to a report from The Washington Post that he revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during a meeting last week.

The president tweeted, “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…to terrorism and airline safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

The report surfaced late Monday night and said the president’s actions put a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk.

White House officials denounced the report shortly after it was published. Russia denied it on Tuesday.

