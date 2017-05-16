President Trump defends sharing information with Russia

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning in response to a report from The Washington Post that he revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during a meeting last week.
The president tweeted, “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…to terrorism and airline safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”
The report surfaced late Monday night and said the president’s actions put a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk.
White House officials denounced the report shortly after it was published. Russia denied it on Tuesday.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Deputies: Burglar busts into Hungry Howie’s, chokes Pasco K9
- Deputies: Marion Co. man raped 8-year-old, said her ‘actions suggested consent’
- Man who fell off Tampa Convention Center dock dies at hospital
- Police: Mom hits son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card
- Katy Perry coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa
- Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call