Portion of Drew Street in Clearwater closed due to water main break

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Public Utilities Department crews are working to fix a 16-inch water main break on the westbound curb lane of Drew Street.

The break is between US 19 and McMullen Booth Road, 150 yards west of Fairwood Avenue.

The westbound lane is closed for approximately 200 feet adjacent to the water main break.

Police are on scene to help children to walking walk past the break site on their way home from Eisenhower Elementary School.

Crews will issue a precautionary boil water notice if the water main must be temporarily shut down.

Traffic in the area will be impacted during the repair.

