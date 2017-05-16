Polk County Fire Rescue on scene of Lakeland house fire

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue was on scene of a residential structure fire in Lakeland Tuesday night.

The fire occurred at 1228 Lake Point Drive.

The home was evacuated and no one was injured. The house next door was evacuated as crews worked to protect it.

There is currently no word on what sparked the blaze.

