Officer who pulled man from United flight had been suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper reports that one of the Chicago aviation officers who dragged a passenger from a United flight had recently returned to work after serving a five-day suspension.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that documents it obtained show that Officer James Long was suspended March 27 for violating five department rules on Jan. 29. Long’s suspension ended March 31.

Nine days later, Long was one of several Chicago aviation department officers who dragged David Dao from a full flight at O’Hare Airport after the Kentucky physician refused to give up his seat.

The records obtained by the newspaper don’t detail why Long was suspended. They state his violations included “inattention to duty,” ″incompetence or inefficiency” and “conduct unbecoming an officer or public employee.”

Long couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

