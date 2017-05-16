Officer who pulled man from United flight had been suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper reports that one of the Chicago aviation officers who dragged a passenger from a United flight had recently returned to work after serving a five-day suspension.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that documents it obtained show that Officer James Long was suspended March 27 for violating five department rules on Jan. 29. Long’s suspension ended March 31.
Nine days later, Long was one of several Chicago aviation department officers who dragged David Dao from a full flight at O’Hare Airport after the Kentucky physician refused to give up his seat.
The records obtained by the newspaper don’t detail why Long was suspended. They state his violations included “inattention to duty,” ″incompetence or inefficiency” and “conduct unbecoming an officer or public employee.”
Long couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings on Mother’s Day
- Denver Zoo’s 18-year-old king cobra fighting skin cancer
- NASA captures image of cloud moving across Saturn’s moon
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium saves lucky seahorse named ‘Cheeto’
- Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts coming to Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.