Multiple agencies assist with rescue of Plant City horse stuck in mud

By Published:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple rescue crews helped a 25-year-old horse trapped in thick mud Monday evening.

Firefighters from Station 25 were called to the 2200 block of Retreat Lane in Plant City for the trapped horse, named Kiersa.

Units called for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture unit to respond.

Rescue crews tried to break the suction from the horse, but were unsuccessful.

A veterinarian and heavy equipment were called to the scene.

Dr. Alexandra Urban from the Brandon Equine Medical Center sedated Kiersa, then crews used padded straps and a DPW Gradeall to remove her from the mud.

Kiersa was placed on the ground, her vitals were checked, and she was woken up about 30 minutes after being removed from the mud.

Kiersa suffered no broken bones and was able to stand up.

Dr. Urban administered IV fluids and antibiotics to the horse and Kiersa’s family is having her monitored for further health complications.

HCFR Heavy Rescue 11, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Response Team, Hillsborough County Public Works and RVR Horse Rescue also assisted in the rescue.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s