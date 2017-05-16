Multiple agencies assist with rescue of Plant City horse stuck in mud

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple rescue crews helped a 25-year-old horse trapped in thick mud Monday evening.

Firefighters from Station 25 were called to the 2200 block of Retreat Lane in Plant City for the trapped horse, named Kiersa.

Units called for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture unit to respond.

Rescue crews tried to break the suction from the horse, but were unsuccessful.

A veterinarian and heavy equipment were called to the scene.

Dr. Alexandra Urban from the Brandon Equine Medical Center sedated Kiersa, then crews used padded straps and a DPW Gradeall to remove her from the mud.

Kiersa was placed on the ground, her vitals were checked, and she was woken up about 30 minutes after being removed from the mud.

Kiersa suffered no broken bones and was able to stand up.

Dr. Urban administered IV fluids and antibiotics to the horse and Kiersa’s family is having her monitored for further health complications.

HCFR Heavy Rescue 11, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Response Team, Hillsborough County Public Works and RVR Horse Rescue also assisted in the rescue.

