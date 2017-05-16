Local mompreneurs share their secrets about juggling family, owning a business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent study from the University of Phoenix School of Business found that more than 50 percent of working adults either own or want to own their own business. 

Female-owned businesses have a big impact in Florida. In 2012, $85.5 billion in revenue was generated by a business owned by a woman. That’s 5.6 percent of all of the revenue generated in Florida.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, we found some “mompreneurs” who’ve been able to mix business and motherhood.

Colette Glover-Hannah took a giant step three years ago when she started an online store called “Hannah’s Shoebox.” Her store offers age-appropriate shoes in larger sizes.

“My daughter is 11 years-old and although she doesn’t wear a particularly large size that I couldn’t find in the store, going to the store was always problematic,” she said.

For Colette, being a business owner means more than inventory and bottom lines, it means juggling work and family.

