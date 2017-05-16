Local mompreneurs share their secrets about juggling family, owning a business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent study from the University of Phoenix School of Business found that more than 50 percent of working adults either own or want to own their own business.

Female-owned businesses have a big impact in Florida. In 2012, $85.5 billion in revenue was generated by a business owned by a woman. That’s 5.6 percent of all of the revenue generated in Florida.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, we found some “mompreneurs” who’ve been able to mix business and motherhood.

Colette Glover-Hannah took a giant step three years ago when she started an online store called “Hannah’s Shoebox.” Her store offers age-appropriate shoes in larger sizes.

“My daughter is 11 years-old and although she doesn’t wear a particularly large size that I couldn’t find in the store, going to the store was always problematic,” she said.

For Colette, being a business owner means more than inventory and bottom lines, it means juggling work and family.

Watch tonight at 5 to learn how Colette has found success despite all her responsibilities. Plus, we’ll introduce you to the 2017 Mompreneur of the Year. How’s that for inspiration?

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES