Missing, endangered Pasco mother last seen on April 1

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered mother who was last seen on April 1st.

Investigators say Destiny Aaron was last seen at 12:15 a.m. on April 1, when she left her home on Placid Road in Hudson.

Detectives say Aaron missed a final hearing for the custody of her child and has not been in contact with anyone in her family.

Her family is very concerned for her well-being. They say it is highly unlike her to cease contact with her family and child.

Investigators say she has left on her own accord in the past, it has never been for this length of time and she always stayed in contact with friends or family. This time she has failed to do so, creating great concern for her safety. She does have a history of drug use.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

