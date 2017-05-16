Leading Factor of Divorce

Harvard researchers believe they’ve discovered the single most damaging factor when it comes to predicting divorce, increasing your odds of a split by 30%. Our relationships expert Lisa Daily is here with more.

According to a study published in American Sociological Review, the biggest factor leading to divorce is the husband’s job status. Harvard researchers found men who didn’t have jobs, or who had been out of work for a long time, had a statistically higher chance of getting divorced in any given year, compared to those with stable careers. Men without jobs increase their odds of divorce by roughly 30%.

There are limitations to the study– It didn’t include same-sex couples. Also, it didn’t include men who chose to become stay-at-home dads, with their wives as the household breadwinners. There is also evidence that division of labor in the household can play a bigger part in divorce than this study claims.

If you’re a guy who’s unemployed and you’d like to stay married, what should you do?

*Communicate what you need, want & expect and ask your spouse to do the same.

*Make sure you’re taking on at least your fair share of household responsibilities.

*Look for some alternative sources of employment, start a business, or cobble together some side gigs