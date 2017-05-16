Lake Wales K9 officer passes away at age 10

LAKES WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lake Wales Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers.

According to the department, 10-year-old K0 Fly was laid to rest earlier this month after dying from an illness.

Fly served the department for more than six years with his partner, Officer Coppedge. When Fly retired in April 2015, he continued living at home with Coppedge.

Police say Fly was born in Germany, and earned his name because when he jumped it looked like he was flying.

