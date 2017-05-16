Lake Wales K9 officer passes away at age 10

By Published:
Photo from Lake Wales Police Department.

LAKES WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lake Wales Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers.

Photo from Lake Wales Police Department.

According to the department, 10-year-old K0 Fly was laid to rest earlier this month after dying from an illness.

Fly served the department for more than six years with his partner, Officer Coppedge. When Fly retired in April 2015, he continued living at home with Coppedge.

Police say Fly was born in Germany, and earned his name because when he jumped it looked like he was flying.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s