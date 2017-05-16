GR8 Inspirations: Vicki Sokolik helps teens do positive things with their lives

Vicki Sokolik is the founder of Starting Right Now.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are a number of students who by choice are forced to leave their homes.  Their parents may be abusive, or addicted. Whatever the reason, it’s not a safe or healthy environment to stay in.

Often these students have great potential, but fall through the cracks of the school system, because they have nowhere to go.

Now, one Tampa mom is making a difference one child at a time.

“Once you figure out that these kids are amazing kids, that they’ve been dealt very bad hands, but they’re great kids, why would you not help them?  They’re making the right decision to get their education and to go do something positive with their lives,” said Vicki Sokolik, the founder of Starting Right Now.

