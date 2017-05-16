Firefighters battling 50-acre brush fire in Lake Placid

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are warning residents in a Lake Placid neighborhood to leave the area if they are in the path of a brush fire.

Firefighters are battling the 50-acre brush fire in the area of Daffodil Street and Miller Avenue in Lake Placid.

The specific location of the brush fire is near Lake Crews, just west of the Lake June Golf Course where Lake June Road turns into Miller Road.

The Florida Forest Service says there are homes in the area and winds are blowing to the east.

Authorities say if you live in the area and your house or health is in danger, you should leave, if you are able to do so safely.

Drivers are also asked to avoid the area.

WFLA News Channel 8 helicopter Eagle 8 HD is on the way to the scene.

