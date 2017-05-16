Fire burning near NASA facilities

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Firefighters are still working to contain a fire on the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge that’s grown to more than 500 acres, and one of their main concerns is NASA’s spaceflight facilities.

There are two big difficulties in getting the fire out. One is the dry conditions that have left a lot of the refuge charred or ready to burn. The other hard part is a closed drawbridge that’s making access difficult.

“It makes it more difficult for the firefighters to respond to fires on the north end of the refuge. We have to come out the long way, so it takes about an hour response time,” Candice Stevenson, with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, said.

The fire began as just a few acres on Monday, but spread to more than 500 on Tuesday. Fire managers believe it may have started as a lightning strike over the weekend. Because fire is a natural occurrence and the landscape is adapted to it, refuge managers can often let fires burn there. But they do have to watch the Kennedy Space Center’s facilities, such as outbuildings and tracking stations. KSC is on the refuge.

“We do have to worry about NASA infrastructure. We have power lines,” Stevenson said.

So far, no KSC facilities are in immediate danger. But with three major fires so far this year, the landscape there is getting increasingly blackened. The Fish & Wildlife Service has called in reinforcements from all over the country; from the U.S. Forest Service and from the state. Meanwhile, with both the fires and the road maintenance, enjoyment of the refuge is compromised.

