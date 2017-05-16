Englewood woman killed by distracted driver while walking her dog

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood woman was killed by a distracted driver while walking her dog Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said Kyle Dilley, 24, of Englewood, was driving southbound on Heasley Road, just north of Maria Street.

Maria Blanco-Taha, 55, was walking her dog in the grass along the southbound side of Heasley Road, against traffic.

Dilley said he reached into the back seat to get a bottle for his passenger. In doing so, he left the road, with his right side tires slightly entering the grass.

Dilley struck Blanco-Taha and she was thrown into a mailbox.

Blanco-Taha died of her injuries.

Dilley is crashed with careless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

