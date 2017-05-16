Dickerson hits 2 of Rays 5 homers in 6-4 win over Indians

Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Derek Norris, right, is congratulated by Kevin Kiermaier after Norris hit a solo hime run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Corey Dickerson hit two of Tampa Bay’s season-high five home runs, leading the Rays to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Dickerson hit solo home runs in the third and fifth off Danny Salazar (2-4). Colby Rasmus and Derek Norris also hit solo shots off Cleveland’s starter while Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer off Shawn Armstrong.

Jake Odorizzi (3-2) allowed four runs in six innings. The right-hander took a 6-1 lead into the sixth, but Edwin Encarnacion broke an 0-for-18 skid with a two-run homer to cap a three-run rally.

Jose Alvarado retired all six batters he faced and Alex Colome pitched out of a ninth-inning jam for his 10th save.

