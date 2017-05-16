Deputies: Sarasota man barged into classroom to discuss ‘evil’ corruption

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Sarasota County say a teacher was forced to remove about 20 high schoolers from a class when a man barged into the classroom, demanding to talk about corruption in school government.

Sarasota deputies were called to Riverview High School on Monday afternoon when 31-year-old Aaron Talley trespassed on campus.

Witnesses say Talley first went into the school’s administrative office and asked to speak with the principal. When he was told he needed an appointment, he left the office and went into a classroom, where he tried talking to a teacher about the school government being corrupt.

School security and school resource deputies were called to the classroom. A responding deputy says Talley told him he knew he wasn’t allowed on campus but said, “I don’t care and I need to speak my mind against this evil corruption in school government.”

Deputies say he then started yelling and was placed under arrest.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Talley said, “Now I understand why people bring guns on campus and shoot kids” while he was in custody.

He was charged with trespassing on school grounds and disruption of a school function. He was released Monday night.

