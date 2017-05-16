Couple who called 911 to testify at Bradenton triple murder trial

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, jurors are expected to hear testimony from a couple who had an encounter with triple murder suspect Andres Avalos, who is accused of killing his wife, a neighbor, and their pastor in 2014.

The prosecution plans to call on Jerry and Melissa Hamilton. On December 6, 2014, they were in their backyard at the Pine Haven Mobile Home Park. Prosecutors say the couple was practicing hymns and singing.

Suddenly, Andres Avalos emerged from a nearby wooded area and approached them. Prosecutors say Avalos spoke to the couple, “I’m the guy who killed those people who you probably saw on the news,” he allegedly said.

Avalos had a weapon with him and he spent several hours with the couple. They prayed over him and spoke with him.

While he was with them, prosecutors say he asked for a beer, because he knew he was going to be put away for a long time.

The Hamiltons allowed Avalos to use their phone so he could call his mother.

He later allowed them to leave so they could go to church, it was then that they called 911.

The trial began on Monday. If convicted, Avalos could face the death penalty.

