Coast guard searches for missing plane headed for Brevard County

File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for a plane that was supposed to land in Florida on Monday.

The Clearwater Coast Guard station was called in to assist with the search after the Miami Air Traffic Control lost radar and contact with the MU-2B plane around 2:10 Monday afternoon. The plane was approximately 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas and was 24,000 feet in the air at the time.

Four people from New York who were on the plane are also missing. The Coast Guard has identified them as Nathan Ulrich, Jennifer Blumin and two boys ages 4 and 10.

The plane left Puerto Rico around 11 a.m. Monday and was supposed to arrive in Titusville, but never showed up.

Several Coast Guard aircrafts were out searching for the plane Monday. Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force are also helping.

