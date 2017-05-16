BRIDAL MUST HAVES by Candace Corey

START ON THE INSIDE

Whether you’re the bride or groom, weddings can be stressful. That stress can effect your mood as well as your skin. Use a probiotic like the Probiogen Stress & Mood Balance Probiotic ($49.95 at Bed Bath & Beyond) to help the body manage stress, improve focus and promote relaxation by restoring homeostasis to your gut.

BODY CARE

Wedding gowns can be low cut backs, and even be strapless so body care is a must. Try Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer ($10.99 at WalMart), which contains Advanced Ceramide Complex, to help replenish skinʼs moisture barrier and relieve dryness.

MAKEUP MUST HAVES

No matter what look you want for your wedding day, glowing skin is always a must have for brides. To achieve that look use the Marc Jacobs Beauty Coconut Glow Collection ($39-$78 at MarcJacobsBeauty.com). The collection is inspired by Marc Jacobs love for coconut water, and consists of a primer, bronzer, highlighter, a limited edition brush for seamless application and a setting spray to create a sun-kissed glow.

HAIR MUST HAVES

If your a bride with curly hair try the Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Morocco for Natural Hair Curl Activator Creme to define and smooth your curls while leaving them bouncy and springy.

ABOUT CANDACE COREY:

Candace Corey is a celebrity makeup artist and a beauty & lifestyle expert. Visit her website at CANDACECOREY.COM for beauty tips, lifestyle tricks and monthly giveaways.