Backflip almost lands man in traffic in South Florida

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — The internet is flipping for a guy’s backflip in South Florida.

This daredevil, named Devin, back flipped off a car trunk in Broward County last week.

He almost ended up as road kill, stumbling into the street and into the path of passing vehicles.

But, Devin remarkably survived without a scratch and this video of his flip is going viral. With over 30,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, people absolutely freaked out about the clip.

The video is also trending on popular Instagram pages totaling over a million views.

So kids let this be a lesson to you: if you’re going to do backflips maybe do them away from traffic.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s