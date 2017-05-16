Backflip almost lands man in traffic in South Florida

(WFLA) — The internet is flipping for a guy’s backflip in South Florida.

This daredevil, named Devin, back flipped off a car trunk in Broward County last week.

He almost ended up as road kill, stumbling into the street and into the path of passing vehicles.

But, Devin remarkably survived without a scratch and this video of his flip is going viral. With over 30,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, people absolutely freaked out about the clip.

The video is also trending on popular Instagram pages totaling over a million views.

So kids let this be a lesson to you: if you’re going to do backflips maybe do them away from traffic.

