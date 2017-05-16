Backflip almost lands man in traffic in South Florida

(WFLA) — The internet is flipping for a guy’s backflip in South Florida.
This daredevil, named Devin, back flipped off a car trunk in Broward County last week.
He almost ended up as road kill, stumbling into the street and into the path of passing vehicles.
But, Devin remarkably survived without a scratch and this video of his flip is going viral. With over 30,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, people absolutely freaked out about the clip.
The video is also trending on popular Instagram pages totaling over a million views.
So kids let this be a lesson to you: if you’re going to do backflips maybe do them away from traffic.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings on Mother’s Day
- Denver Zoo’s 18-year-old king cobra fighting skin cancer
- NASA captures image of cloud moving across Saturn’s moon
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium saves lucky seahorse named ‘Cheeto’
- Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts coming to Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.