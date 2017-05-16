3 shot in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot early Tuesday morning in Highlands County.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in Sebring.

One of the victims had to be flown from the scene by helicopter.

News Channel 8 has learned this may have been a drive-by shooting.

