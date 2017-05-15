You Paid For It: Eckerd Kids promises foster care reform in wake of DCF threat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Foster care reforms by Eckerd Kids are underway following An 8 on Your Side investigation of a foster teen center in Tampa that revealed recurring violence and almost daily police reports of trouble there.

The teen center –which Eckerd Kids subcontracted to Camelot Community Care at a location we are not disclosing due to security concerns– was the scene of a fistfight two weeks ago that sent two teens and a case worker to the hospital with injuries.

Our review of public records disclosed 136 Tampa police reports at that teen center location since January. Last week, Eckerd announced it was terminating its contract with Camelot for after-hours care of foster teens.

The Department of Children and Families provides nearly all of the $73 million a year that Eckerd receives for foster care in Hillsborough County. Last Wednesday, DCF told Eckerd to “deliver a plan that outlines how Eckerd intends to redefine the function of the teen center and how you will handle those teens who were at this facility after hours.”

DCF threatened to step in with a state-mandated “corrective action plan” and “possible termination of your contract” if Eckerd didn’t submit its own action plan by the end of business Friday.

Late Friday, Eckerd responded by telling DCF that “Eckerd Kids concurs with the departments assessment” of troubles at the teen center and that “Eckerd Kids recognizes that our efforts have not yielded the desired outcome.”

Eckerd told DCF it is taking a number of steps to improve foster care. We reported that foster kids were being kept at the teen center until 11 p.m. on a regular basis, then taken elsewhere to sleep before going to school the following day.

Among other things Eckerd is now promising DCF:

The teen center will no longer be utilized for the supervision of youth in foster care.

Eckerd Kids will redirect additional funding to each case management agency to hire additional support staff

Eckerd Kids will ensure both foster parents and case managers who have a desire to worth with this population (kids with substance abuse, mental health or behavioral concerns) are compensated at a higher rate.

DCF did not have a formal response Monday morning to Eckerd’s new foster care plan.

In response to questions by 8 on Your Side, Eckerd said it current pays foster parents $450 to $510 a month, but did not disclose how much additional compensation it plans to give foster parents and service providers under the new plan it sent to DCF Friday.

We will have more on these developments in our You Paid For It report tonight at six.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES