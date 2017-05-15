WATCH: 4 Bears discover how much fun a trampoline can be

AVON, Connecticut (WFLA) – Question: What do you do if you’re a bear who encounters a trampoline?
Answer: Climb on in and have a bear-y good time!
Avon, Connecticut resident April Haller recorded this video of four bears having a great time playing on her trampoline.
Three of the bears figured out how to enter through the netting.
The fourth stayed outside the netting, but still joined in the fun.
The netting appeared to be very sturdy.
