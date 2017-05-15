VIDEO: Motorcyclist caught on camera speeding through red light in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department shared an alarming video in hopes of getting everyone to be more cautious at stop lights.

The video shows a motorcycle speeding through a red light at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Fort Harrison Avenue. The truck that has a green light visibly starts to drive forward but stops just before the motorcycle blows through the intersection.

Police say the motorcyclist put his life in danger as well as those around him.

The department is encouraging everyone to stop at red lights and look twice to help save lives.

