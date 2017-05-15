VIDEO: Motorcyclist caught on camera speeding through red light in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department shared an alarming video in hopes of getting everyone to be more cautious at stop lights.
The video shows a motorcycle speeding through a red light at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Fort Harrison Avenue. The truck that has a green light visibly starts to drive forward but stops just before the motorcycle blows through the intersection.
Police say the motorcyclist put his life in danger as well as those around him.
The department is encouraging everyone to stop at red lights and look twice to help save lives.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Police: Mom hits son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card
- Teenagers among 5 injured in shooting at Avon Park
- Lakeland firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in car part
- Carjacking victim stabs suspect to escape in Pasco County
- Deputies trying to identify suspects in shooting at Wesley Chapel golf club
- Man arrested for road rage window smashing incident in Tampa due in court
- Katy Perry coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa