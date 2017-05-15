VIDEO: A look inside the 4,000-acre North Port wildfire

Photo from Florida Forest Service - Myakka River District.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Intense video posted to the City of North Port Facebook page shows what it’s like to work inside the wildfire that’s been raging there since this weekend.

The video, taken by firefighter Mike Tackman, gives a firsthand look at the conditions crews are dealing with as they try to control and contain the flames.

Flames broke out Saturday afternoon in the area of Yorkshire Street and Raintree Loop, then spread quickly. The fire jumped over I-75, and even shut the interstate down temporarily.

City officials say the fire has now grown to 4,000 acres and is just 40 percent contained.

Smoky conditions are expected to last for several weeks in the area.

Forest officials still don’t know what caused the fire.

