Traffic detectives investigating weekend crashes in Pinellas Co., two fatal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic investigators in Pinellas County are looking into several major crashes that occurred over the weekend.

Two of them were fatal.

Jonathon Savanpanyadeth couldn’t hold back tears as he talked about his mother, Debbie Savanpanyadeth, one of the victims killed on US 19 on Friday.

“My mom was definitely an amazing woman, a lot of people seen that, and they knew that she meant a lot to me,” said Jonathon Savanpanyadeth.

Largo Police said Savanpanyadeth and her co-worker, Somsack Khamvongsa, were hit while tending to her vehicle that broke down in the emergency lane.

She leaves behind three children.

“It’s hard right now, but she’s a great woman. She always wanted the best for us,” said Erik Savanpanyadeth.

Both Savanpanyadeth and Khamvongsa worked at Pattaya Thai in Clearwater.

Savanpanyadeth left work Friday and called Khamvongsa to come help her.

Detectives said Cesar Gonzalez-Calderon struck their vehicles, killing both.

Their co-workers learned about their deaths on Saturday.

Law enforcement is investigating two other crashes in Largo and one in St. Petersburg.

A three car crash on 4th Street N. in St. Pete left one person dead Sunday evening.

In Largo, police said a motorcyclist hit a vehicle Friday night, also on US 19. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Largo Police are also investigating another crash that occurred Monday morning.

A bicyclist was hit on Frontage Road, near US 19, when a driver of a truck lost control and flipped.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic safety detail along US 19 Friday night. More than one hundred citations for speeding were issued along with ten DUI’s.

Savanpanyadeth’s children said more traffic details are needed to catch bad drivers.

Gonzalez-Calderon, the man accused of hitting their mother, has been arrested three times for not having a valid driver’s license.

“We can set so many laws, it’s just how people obey them or not. It’s just the consequences. But, whatever the law is for them being behind the wheel, it’s not going to bring back our mother,” said Erik Savanpanyadeth.

Gonzalez-Calderon remains in the hospital. He has not been charged at this time.

