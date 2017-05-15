Teen dies from drinking too much caffeine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A coroner says a 16-year-old South Carolina high school student had an otherwise healthy heart before he died from heart problems linked to drinking too much caffeine.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a phone interview Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.
Watts says Cripe drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald’s and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.
Watts says parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.
Cripe’s father says he was a good son who would never touch alcohol or drugs and he hopes the teen’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings on Mother’s Day
- Denver Zoo’s 18-year-old king cobra fighting skin cancer
- NASA captures image of cloud moving across Saturn’s moon
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium saves lucky seahorse named ‘Cheeto’
- Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts coming to Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.