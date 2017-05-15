Tampa firefighters working water rescue downtown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police say firefighters are working a water rescue near the convention center.
According to Tampa Fire Rescue, a man was pressure washing on the dock behind the Sail Pavilion when he went into the water.
Crews have taken him out of the water.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
