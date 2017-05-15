St. Petersburg police detectives on scene of fatal shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting.

According to the Public Information Office, the shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of 11th Ave. S. and 23rd St. S.

A 34-year-old man was found in the street.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story.

