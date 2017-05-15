SR 60 East in Lake Wales closed after 4-vehicle accident involving 2 tractor-trailers

(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of State Route 60 East in Lake Wales is closed after a traffic accident involving four vehicles.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around noon on Monday, on SR 60 East, near CR 630, near Indian Lake Estates.

A blue 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer, a Kia and a white 2005 tractor-trailer were traveling westbound on SR 60, when the blue semi began breaking to slow down.

The car also began to slow to a stop.

The white tractor-trailer, traveling behind the car, locked up its brakes, rear-ending the car and forcing it off the road and into a drainage ditch.

The white tractor-trailer veered into the eastbound lane and jack-knifed, where it was struck by a Jeep.

The driver of the blue Volvo tractor-trailer, Sergey Zhuklevich, 53, of North Port, was not injured.

The driver of the Kia, Shannon Reid, 22, of Vero Beach, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white tractor-trailer, Gil Ramirez-Cabrera, 52, of Tampa, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center. The driver’s name will be released at a later time.

The roadway in the area is still shut down and traffic is being redirected.

The investigation is ongoing.

