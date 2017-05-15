Should the public foot the bill to make Clubhouse Road safer?

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – For Tony and Lisa Kirk, it has been a long and painful journey. Not a moment goes by, Tony says, that they don’t think about their 17-year-old son, Kalen, who lost his life a year ago.

The teenager was trying to catch the bus in the early morning hours while on a dark and dangerous stretch of Clubhouse Road in Lakeland when he was killed.

Tony often reflects on the last steps his son would ever take.

“He crossed that street every day, two lanes of traffic. But, it’s dark out there,” the teen’s father told News Channel 8 Monday night.

That’s when this dad went on a mission.

Tony tells us he not only wanted to honor his son, but he also wanted to save other lives on the deadly roadway – one that was not at all well-lit for drivers speeding through the long stretch. As the father continues to mourn his son, he starts each and every day the same way.

“I’m in prayer for these children every day that they make it to their bus stop safely and that people are watching out for them,” he said.

After fighting for months, hoping to see change in his Lakeland neighborhood, Tony admits he feels frustrated and ultimately let-down by Polk County commissioners and other leaders. He’s begged them to make Clubhouse Road safer. He said one street light is not enough and tells us that more needs to be done.

He now feels county leaders are listening.

On Monday night, county leaders held a public meeting to discuss a massive lighting proposal. It would provide 65 new lights along Clubhouse Road.

However, taxpayers who live nearby would foot the bill for it. According to the commissioners, the initial investment of $200,000 would be paid for by the county, while citizens would pay additional taxes of $16 a year.

While the proposal was met with mixed review, Tony understands that a lot of taxpayers may not like the idea.

“They feel like ‘why should we have to pay for something we should already have,’ and I get that. But, if we don’t consider it, where are we going to be this time next year?” he asked.

Robert Bennett, who lives just off Clubhouse Road, doesn’t mind the extra taxes.

“If it would have been $300 a year, $500 a year, that’s substantial. But, let’s face it. It’s only $16 a year, that’s $2 a month,” he said.

Others said they shouldn’t be forced to pay additional taxes.

“It’s the principal of the matter. I’m already paying taxes. I already paid impact. The county needs to step up to the plate and provide us with what they’re supposed to provide us,” Cheryl Edwards said.

Where does the proposal stand?

It is ultimately left up to Polk County commissioners. They tell us they will vote on the matter in the future, and they encourage taxpayers to contact them with opinions and feedback.

