Report: Trump shared secret info about IS with Russians

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.
The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.
The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.
The CIA is declining to comment.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Log truck flips, shuts down I-75 north in Pasco County
- Deputies: Burglar busts into Hungry Howie’s, chokes Pasco K9
- Police: Mom hits son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card
- Lakeland firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in car part
- Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call
- Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on birthday cake
- St. Pete police release identity of man killed in 3-car crash
- Katy Perry coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa