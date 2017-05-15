Quail Hollow residents outraged over rowdy, dangerous parties hosted at country club

PASCO COUNTY, Fla.(WFLA) – Snapchat video shows the chaos as gun shots were fired and people hit the floor at a pool party hosted at the Quail Hollow Country Club in Pasco County.

The party was hosted by Haitian Club Tampa and was aimed to celebrate Haitian Flag Day. It is an event organizers said happens annually.

“We put this together to show people what Haiti really means. It means union with force,” said one of the organizers.

He said they told Quail Hollow there was going to be a large crowd, and video shows some of the 500 people who showed up ready to party. They also claim they paid for security, but that there wasn’t enough.

“These guys did not do their jobs. We paid for eight security, we only got four security. So, this is not our fault,” said another organizer who goes by JB.

Residents at Quail Hollow are outraged, telling us recent parties like this one have to end.

“The first one was the worst one, the second one wasn’t so bad, but they left their mark. This was takes the cake,” said Fran Polari, who lives right down the street from the clubhouse.

Another resident said he’s warned management about the dangers of hosting wild parties.

“I told the people who work inside there that something was going to happen. Something bad was going to result from this. Specifically, I told them someone was going to get shot,” said Cody Washburn.

The residents say things started getting rowdy at the clubhouse when new management took over, alleging he allows these parties so he can make a profit.

Neither the owner, nor the HOA president returned phone calls made by 8 On Your Side.

While the event organizers apologize for the trouble their party caused, residents hope this is what it takes for management to make a change.

Meanwhile, Pasco County deputies are searching for six suspects they believe are involved with the shooting. One person was shot and another person was stabbed. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office also posted this statement on their Facebook page:

“In light of last night’s event at Quail Hollow, where a person was shot, another was stabbed, and two pregnant females were trampled in the chaos that ensued, we want to make it known that future large events like this will be met with a large PSO presence, including K9s.

With the apparent lack of security, which should have been provided by the promoter, at events like last night, we take our responsibility to keep our community safe very seriously. We will take every precaution to keep Pasco safe. We understand future events like this are planned and we will be prepared.”

