Police: 2 shot outside Tampa club

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say two people were injured Monday morning in a shooting near a club in Tampa.
Officers were called to North 40th Street for a shooting that happened just outside Club 1828.
Two people suffered gunshot wounds. Police believe both are expected to be okay.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
