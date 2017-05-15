Person of interest identified in Wesley Chapel golf club shooting

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office identified a person of interest in a shooting incident at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club that occurred on Sunday.

Jonathan Mortume, 25, has been identified as a person of interest in the incident that took place at 6225 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

