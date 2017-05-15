Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings on Mother’s Day

(WFLA) — Orlando firefighters helped turned a scary Mother’s Day into a great one for a family of ducks.
A woman saw a mother duck in a panic around a storm drain.
She went over and saw the ducklings had fallen into the drain, so she called 911.
Firefighters said they removed a metal grate and used a ladder to go and save the two baby ducks.
“It feels great. I mean, to help innocent ducklings find their mom on mother’s day is kind of the best story. We were kind of nervous there for a while that they actually weren’t going to be able to get them out. And with teamwork, we managed it.” Jessica Woodward said.
Once the family was reunited, the mom and ducklings wandered off into a lake in Orlando.
