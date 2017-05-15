New video released in arson at New Tampa mosque

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New surveillance video has been released of a February arson at the Islamic Society of New Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said the arson occurred February 24, at approximately 2 a.m., at the mosque located at 15830 Morris Bridge Road.

The suspect is scene carrying a large container and a rope in the video. The suspect moves to an exterior side door of the mosque and fashions the rope as a trailer to the large container.

The man is scene in the video attempting to ignite the rope sprayed with a liquid accelerant. After the rope fails to sustain the fair, the suspect pours a trailer of what appears to be an ignitable liquid accelerant on the sidewalk, where it ignites.

The suspect moves out of frame, where he was able to ignite the container, full of liquid accelerant, which caused damage to the mosque.

The suspect fled toward Morris Bridge Road undetected.

Laboratory results confirmed gasoline was present at the scene of the fire.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200, or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You can report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

