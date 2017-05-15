Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Jenna Ell, age 26, was reported missing on May 13.

Detectives say she sent her mother a message stating she may harm herself.

Ell has not taken her medication in over a year and her mother believes she is abusing illegal narcotics.

Investigators believe she may be in the St. Petersburg area.

Ell was last seen on May 10 in Parrish. She drives a gold, 4-door, 2015 Nissan Altima with Florida tag CTEU29.

If you have seen Jenna Ell or have information about her, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

