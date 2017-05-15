Triple Murder: Trial underway for Bradenton man accused of murdering wife, pastor and neighbor

BRADENTON, FLA. (WFLA) — A murder trial is underway for Andres ‘Andy’ Avalos, the Bradenton man charged with murdering his wife, a church pastor and a neighbor in December of 2014.

Avalos, 36, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his wife, Amber Avalos, Denise Potter and Rev. James “Tripp” Battle.

Officials say Avalos fired multiple gunshots at his wife Amber and hung her by a cord in the laundry room of their home.

He also shot Amber’s neighbor and business partner, Denise Potter, multiple times.

Detectives say Avalos then drove his car across the county, ditched it in a Walmart parking lot, and headed to Bayshore Baptist Church where he sat with Joy Battle, the secretary and wife of Rev. Battle.

Joy later told deputies that Avalos rambled about ‘how the world was evil.’ When her husband Tripp arrived, Avalos shot him multiple times.

If convicted, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Avalos plans to plead insanity.

