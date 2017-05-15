Triple Murder: Trial underway for Bradenton man accused of murdering wife, pastor and neighbor

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published: Updated:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, FLA. (WFLA) — A murder trial is underway for Andres ‘Andy’ Avalos, the Bradenton man charged with murdering his wife, a church pastor and a neighbor in December of 2014.

Avalos, 36, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his wife, Amber Avalos, Denise Potter and Rev. James “Tripp” Battle.

Officials say Avalos fired multiple gunshots at his wife Amber and hung her by a cord in the laundry room of their home.

He also shot Amber’s neighbor and business partner, Denise Potter, multiple times.

Detectives say Avalos then drove his car across the county, ditched it in a Walmart parking lot, and headed to Bayshore Baptist Church where he sat with Joy Battle, the secretary and wife of Rev. Battle.

Joy later told deputies that Avalos rambled about ‘how the world was evil.’ When her husband Tripp arrived, Avalos shot him multiple times.

If convicted, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Avalos plans to plead insanity.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers is in the courtroom and will have more on-air and online.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s