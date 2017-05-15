Man hit by semi-truck, killed in Polk County

Published:

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Polk County say a man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck early Monday morning in Lake Wales.

The sheriff’s office was called to State Road 60 near Old Bartow Road around 2 a.m. for the incident.

Dwayne Thomas, 27, was driving the semi west on SR-60, and was pulling a box trailer. Deputies say he couldn’t avoid hitting 70-year-old Franklin Waters, who was in the middle of the road.

Waters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell deputies they saw Waters walking on the side of the road before the crash. It’s not clear why he was in the middle of the road when he was hit.

Investigators do not believe speed, distraction or impairment were factors for Thomas.

