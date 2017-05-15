Man arrested for road rage window smashing incident in Tampa due in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man arrested for smashing another driver’s window during a violent road rage incident will be in court Monday morning.

Eric Joseph Starowicz, 26, was found at his home in Apollo Beach around 8:45 Sunday morning, more than a day after the crime.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers tell us he was driving a blue Jeep that was trailing another driver’s van as it slowed to merge into another lane along I-4. Starowicz passed the other vehicle and slammed on the brakes. The van was unable to stop in time and rear-ended him.

After the collision, troopers say Starowicz got out of his Jeep, approached the other vehicle and shattered the driver’s window using an unidentified object.

Video shows him telling the driver he should kill him right then and there, but he quickly fled the scene after.

Starowicz was arrested for burglary of a conveyance, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

Records show he is expected in court around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

