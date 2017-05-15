Man arrested for road rage window smashing incident in Tampa due in court

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man arrested for smashing another driver’s window during a violent road rage incident will be in court Monday morning.

Eric Joseph Starowicz, 26, was found at his home in Apollo Beach around 8:45 Sunday morning, more than a day after the crime.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers tell us he was driving a blue Jeep that was trailing another driver’s van as it slowed to merge into another lane along I-4. Starowicz passed the other vehicle and slammed on the brakes. The van was unable to stop in time and rear-ended him.

After the collision, troopers say Starowicz got out of his Jeep, approached the other vehicle and shattered the driver’s window using an unidentified object.

Video shows him telling the driver he should kill him right then and there, but he quickly fled the scene after.

Starowicz was arrested for burglary of a conveyance, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

Records show he is expected in court around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s