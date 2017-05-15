Log truck flips, shuts down I-75 north in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of I-75 is shut down in Pasco County after a tractor trailer hauling logs crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The tractor was headed north on I-75 near State Road 52 when the load of logs it was hauling shifted. The driver lost control and the truck flipped onto its side before hitting a concrete barrier wall.
Troopers have shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 in the area while they clean up. Delays are expected for the next several hours.
