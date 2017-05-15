Lakeland firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in car part

By Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Lakeland rescued a curious dog on Sunday after the pup got its head stuck in a car part.

The dog’s owners brought their dachshund to the Lakeland Fire Department station in their neighborhood for help.

Photo courtesy Lakeland Fire Department.

The dog poked his head into a spare car part, but couldn’t get out and had been stuck for hours.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to use their tools to get the dog out.

The pooch is now safe and sound, and even got a photo with all of its rescuers.

Photo courtesy Lakeland Fire Department.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s