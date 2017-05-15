Lake Wales brush fire shuts down part of Hwy. 60

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Firefighters are battling a 400-acre brush fire that shut down part of Hwy. 60 in Lake Wales.
Dozens of fire units responded to the fire that started near Tiger Lake Road.
The fire is 50 percent contained at this time.
The Polk County Fire Rescue says the highway is still closed in both directions due to smoke conditions.
It’s unclear how the fire was started. No further information has been released.
