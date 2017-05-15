Katy Perry coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another big pop star has announced a performance in the Tampa Bay Area.
On Monday, Katy Perry announced the release of a new album, and her North American tour that includes a stop at Amalie Arena.
Perry’s “Witness: The Tour” will stop in Tampa on Friday, December 15. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.
Each ticket purchased will include a pre-order for “Witness: The Album” which is being released on June 9.
