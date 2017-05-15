Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts coming to Tampa Bay

(WFLA) — A new ooey gooey treat is hitting store shelves and the internet is going crazy for it!
Kellogg’s announced that Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts are on their way.
The limited edition pastries will mimic the flavor of the timeless jolly ranchers.
The flavors will include Cherry, Green Apple and Watermelon.
You can expect these new gems in Tampa Bay by the end of the month for a limited time.
