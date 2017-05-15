How to find an affordable retirement community

Marco Villarreal
(Paul J. Kessler/WBFF-TV via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you were to say tennis is a young person’s game, then you’ve never met Marjorie and Barbara. They’re competitors on the court, but both agree on one thing: Freedom Plaza is the place for them.

“The food is wonderful, the people are wonderful, the activities, I can’t say enough about it,” says Barbara Morris about her time living at Freedom Plaza.

The Sun City retirement community has options for independent or assisted living, but finding the right place to retire with the right services for you or your parents can be costly.

Marco Villarreal is On Your Side by finding out there are ways to find that perfect place and still make it affordable. Watch News Channel 8 at 5 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday to learn how.

