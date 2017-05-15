How to find a ‘Gold Seal’ child care program in your area

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
File photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The state of Florida created the “Gold Seal Quality Care” program to acknowledge family day cares and child care facilities that are accredited by nationally recognized agencies and whose standards reflect quality in the level of care and supervision provided to children.

See the Gold Seal providers in your area

When it comes to choosing a child care provider, here are a few things you should look for, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

  • Are all teachers up to date on training requirements?
  • What kind of curriculum do they offer? Is it developmentally appropriate?
  • Does the facility have clean, safe surroundings?
  • Do they provide healthy, nutritious snacks and/or meals?
  • Does the facility meet all staff-to-child ratios?

Ratio for Center-Based Care

4 infants (less than one-year old) : 1 caregiver
6 one-year olds: 1 caregiver
11 two-year olds : 1 caregiver
15 three-year olds : 1 caregiver
20 four-year olds : 1 caregiver
25 five-year olds and older : 1 caregiver

Ratio for Home-Based Care

4 infants (less than one-year old): 1 caregiver
3 infants + 3 additional children (6 children maximum) : 1 caregiver
6 pre-school children (if all are older than 1 year) : 1 caregiver
10 children (if no more than 5 are preschool age and of those 5, no more than 2 are under 1 year) : 1 caregiver

The Florida Department of Children and Families has a helpful Checklist for Evaluating Early Learning Programs that you can print and take with you when you visit child care facilities.

RELATED: Better Call Behnken Investigation: Who’s watching your children?

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s