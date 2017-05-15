How to find a ‘Gold Seal’ child care program in your area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The state of Florida created the “Gold Seal Quality Care” program to acknowledge family day cares and child care facilities that are accredited by nationally recognized agencies and whose standards reflect quality in the level of care and supervision provided to children.

See the Gold Seal providers in your area

When it comes to choosing a child care provider, here are a few things you should look for, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Are all teachers up to date on training requirements?

What kind of curriculum do they offer? Is it developmentally appropriate?

Does the facility have clean, safe surroundings?

Do they provide healthy, nutritious snacks and/or meals?

Does the facility meet all staff-to-child ratios?

Ratio for Center-Based Care

4 infants (less than one-year old) : 1 caregiver

6 one-year olds: 1 caregiver

11 two-year olds : 1 caregiver

15 three-year olds : 1 caregiver

20 four-year olds : 1 caregiver

25 five-year olds and older : 1 caregiver

Ratio for Home-Based Care

4 infants (less than one-year old): 1 caregiver

3 infants + 3 additional children (6 children maximum) : 1 caregiver

6 pre-school children (if all are older than 1 year) : 1 caregiver

10 children (if no more than 5 are preschool age and of those 5, no more than 2 are under 1 year) : 1 caregiver

The Florida Department of Children and Families has a helpful Checklist for Evaluating Early Learning Programs that you can print and take with you when you visit child care facilities.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES