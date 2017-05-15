Gluten-Free Chocolate Pudding

Instant Chocolate Pudding

Serves 2

2 avocados, pitted and peeled

1 banana, peeled

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons collagen

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Berries, nuts, or toasted coconut for serving, if desired

Combine the avocados, banana, cocoa powder, collagen, honey, and vanilla in a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Spoon into small bowl or cups, top with berries, nuts, or coconut if desired and eat immediately or refrigerate until serving.