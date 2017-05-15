Get Hurricane Ready: Meet the Storm Team 8 Meteorologists at hurricane expos

(WFLA) — With the 2017 hurricane season just weeks away – June 1 through November 30 – we urge you to take note of the area’s hurricane expos and seminars that are available to help you prepare and keep your family safe.

“It’s been over a decade since Florida has been hit by a major hurricane, but you should prepare your family for that possibility every hurricane season. Whether the threat is from wind or storm surge, prepare now and have a plan in place. The responsibility is yours and it could save your family’s life,” said WFLA Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve.

News Channel 8’s “2017 Hurricane Ready Guide” will be updated in the upcoming weeks after the revised flood maps have been updated and approved by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

UPCOMING HURRICANE EXPOS

Auburndale Hurricane Expo: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.’

Meet Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver at the Auburndale Civic Center located at 115 W. Park St. in Auburndale. Get the details here.

City of Seminole Hurricane Seminar: Saturday, May, 20, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Meet Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips at the City of Seminole Public Library located at 9200 113 Street in Seminole. Get the details here.

Tampa Bay Area Hurricane Seminar: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Meet Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve at the West Shore Plaza located at 260 Westshore Plaza in Tampa,

If you can’t attend one of the local hurricane expos, please check out the “emergency management” website for the county in which you live.

Be sure to watch the News Channel 8 hurricane special, “Surviving the Storm: A Storm Team 8 Special” on Saturday, May 27 from at 7 p.m. on News Channel 8.